Family robbed 'at gunpoint' by gang in their own home

Three armed men are being hunted by police after the incident in Inverness.

Police: Hunt for armed robbers has been launched (file pic). Deadline News

A family were robbed at gunpoint by a gang in their own home.

Three armed men threatened the occupants of a house in the Highlands during the raid.

A woman received minor injuries in the incident in Inverness, while the robbers made off with a sum of cash.

On Thursday, Police Scotland issued descriptions of the suspects they are seeking in connection with the raid.

Detective Inspector Maggie Miller said: "We are continuing our enquiries are would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything unusual or suspicious contact us as soon as possible."

The armed robbery occurred at the family home in the city's Oldtown Road around 9.30pm on Saturday.

One of the men is described as 6ft 7in and of a "very slim build". Another robber is 5ft 8in with an "athletic build" and the third is between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall with a "large build and a beard".

They were all wearing dark trousers and dark blue fleeces, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.