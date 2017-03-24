Sheepdog rescued from gorge by abseiling rescue team

Working dog Nell had been missing for 12 days from a croft in Inverness-shire.

Sheepdog rescue: Nell was missing for 12 days. Lochaber MRT

A sheepdog had a lucky escape after being found stuck down a gorge 12 days after going missing.

Twelve-year-old Nell was discovered stuck in the Monessie Gorge near Roybridge in Inverness-shire.

A mountain rescue team from Lochaber attended the scene and abseiled into the gorge to rescue her.

After some coaxing, they were able to carry the dog out of the gorge and she was reunited with her owner.

She had gone missing nearly two weeks earlier from a local crofter, and was spotted by a member of the public after becoming lodged in the gorge at the River Spean.

Nell was found trapped in the gorge. Lochaber MRT

In a Facebook post, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team explained the situation.

"She was spotted tonight by a member of public near the foot of the gorge. To get to the dog the team had to abseil down into the gorge over the River Spean," they wrote.

"She was a bit timid but after a wee bit of smooth talking and a dog biscuit she was coaxed out of her lair.

"Apart for being a wee bit smelly, sorry for herself and hungry she does not seem to be any worse for her experience."

The sheepdog was carried to safety. Lochaber MRT