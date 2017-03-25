Four-vehicle collision forces partial closure of A9

Firefighters freed one person from their car with hydraulic cutting equipment.

A section of the A9 has been closed off after a four-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.40pm on Saturday near Avielochan, around three miles north of Aviemore.

Firefighters freed one person from a vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment and an air ambulance was also in attendance.

An eyewitness told STV News another person was taken onto a stretcher and airlifted away from the scene.

Diversions are in place at the Granish junction through Carrbridge, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At around 1.40pm we were called out to a four-vehicle road collision on the A9.

"One person was trapped in a vehicle. Crews removed the car doors using hydraulic cutting equipment so paramedics could lift the person out."

