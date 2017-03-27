Cyclist seriously injured after colliding with sheep
The cyclist was flown to Glasgow for treatment after the crash on Saturday.
A cyclist was seriously injured after his bike hit a sheep on a Highland road.
A helicopter ambulance was dispatched following the incident near Kilchoan on the Ardnamurchan peninsula on Saturday.
The unnamed cyclist was flown to Glasgow for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 11.55am on March 25.
"It was a one-cyclist road traffic collision where the cyclist had struck a sheep.
"[The cyclist] suffered serious injuries and a helicopter attended and transferred the patient to Glasgow. No-one else was involved."
