Large heathland wildfire threatened road and buildings

Around 100 acres of land burned between Arisaig and Polnish near Loch Ailort.

Blaze: Fire crews were called out to the wildfire near Loch Ailort. File pic/ Gary Lennon

A wildfire in the Highlands threatened to close a road and destroy buildings.

Footage of the heathland blaze, near Loch Ailort, showed flames nearing the A830 between Arisaig and Polnish.

The fire service said around 100 acres of heath was burning when they were called to the scene around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters extinguished flames threatening two buildings but left the rest of the blaze to burn out overnight.

A spokeswoman said: "We put some of the fire out near properties, other areas were over a hill and were left by the crews."