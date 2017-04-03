Sword-wielding man told police he was 'ready for war'

Former gangland figure Scott Morrison was deported to Scotland from Australia in 2007.

Weapons: Scott Morrison armed himself with a sword and shield. STV

A former gangland enforcer who was deported to Scotland from Australia told police he was "ready for war" as he brandished a sword in his Highland home.

Scott Morrison, 51, served eight years for attempting to stab a man to death and kneecapping a rival gang member in Perth, Australia, where he also built up a reputation for attacking police officers.

When police were called to his home on Victoria Drive, Brora, last summer 51-year-old Morrison, who was under the influence of alcohol, armed himself with a sword and a targe (Scottish shield) and shouted: "Go back to England. I'm ready for war."

At Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, Morrison admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home on June 3, 2016, uttering racist comments and brandishing a sword at police.

The case was raised as an indictment in a higher court because of his record.

Fiscal depute Michelle Molley told sheriff Margaret Neilson: "He was evidently intoxicated and shouted and swore at officers."

Ms Molley said Morrison then came out into his garden holding up a targe and brandished a matching sword but was persuaded by police to exit unarmed

She said: "For their own safety, constables presented their CS gas spray, which seemed to indicate to Morrison that battle was ready to commence. He retreated into his house and a stand-off ensued.

"Five minutes later when he exited, he requested he tend to his chickens and hens before he was handcuffed. His request was permitted."

Morrison had his bail continued and sentence deferred for a background report until May 11.

His sword was confiscated by the court.

'He requested he tend to his chickens and hens before he was handcuffed. His request was permitted.' Fiscal depute Michelle Molloy

Morrison was brought up in the Renfrewshire town of Paisley before moving to Australia with his family at the age of 12.

Since returning to Scotland, the violent criminal claimed he moved north because Paisley was "too rough".

It is not the first time the father of seven has made the news since his return to Scotland.

Days after his deportation, he sparked a major police alert in Arran by claiming he had a gun and threatening suicide.

Later he was also involved in another stand off in Inverness when he brandished an air pistol and threatened to burn down the hostel he was in.

When being deported back to Scotland in 2007, 40 years after leaving as a schoolboy in 1977, he was believed to be so dangerous police in Perth zapped him with a taser gun and handcuffed him before putting him on the plane.

