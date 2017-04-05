Man approached two young children as they played outside

The three-year-old girl and boy, six, were near home on the Mansfield Estate in Tain.

Tain: Police want to speak to man aged 40 to 45 over incident (file pic). PA

A man approached a three-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy as they played outside a house in Tain.

Police have urged any witnesses to the incident on the Mansfield Estate on Wednesday to contact them.

Officers want to speak a man aged between 40 and 45 seen driving a black car.

Police inspector Anna Johnston said: "The children were not injured and at this time there is nothing to suggest that anything untoward has happened, however, we would like to trace the man involved to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything which could assist with our inquiry would urge you to get in touch.

"Likewise if you recognise yourself as the man described I would ask that you make contact with us."

The man was described as having short fair or grey hair with stubble. He had a slim build and was wearing a plain blue hooded top with black tracksuit bottoms.

