Helicopter search for man who went missing in Highlands

James Fewell, who is known as Bruce, has gone missing from the Ross-shire village of Plockton.

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboat crews and mountain rescue teams helped to search for Mr Fewell on Sunday.

The 62-year-old was last seen at the Plocton Hotel around 12.30am and locals are assisting with the search.

Chief inspector Alastair Garrow said: "Bruce is a well-known face in Plockton where he lives and works.

"We are searching the coastline and the harbour area where he lives along with our partners.

"In addition local fish farm vessels have turned out to help and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

"We are also doing a huge amount of work into other possible lines of enquiry and would repeat our earlier appeal for information from the public.

"Bruce is described as around 6ft 1in in height, slim build with long dark hair tied back in a pony tail.

"When last seen he was wearing a blue woollen jumper and a pair of yellow wellingtons.

"Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to contact 101 and quote Inverness reference NP2772/17."