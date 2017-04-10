Motorcyclist who died after crash with Land Rover named

The 36-year-old from Aberdeen was involved in collision on A95 in the Highlands.

Richard Findon: Involved in collision near Cromdale.

A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a Land Rover has been named.

Richard Findon was involved in a collision on the A95 near the Highland village of Cromdale on Saturday, March 25.

The 36-year-old, from Bucksburn in Aberdeen, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the smash with the Land Rover Discovery at around 9.30am.

Mr Findon died in hospital last Wednesday following the collision.

Police confirmed on Monday a report on the fatal crash will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.