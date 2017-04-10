  • STV
  • MySTV

Man stabbed during attempted murder in Dunoon flat

Peter Cassidy

Police are looking to trace two men in connection with the Sunday afternoon assault

Police: Appeal for witnesses to 'violent attack' (file pic).
Police: Appeal for witnesses to 'violent attack' (file pic). ITV News

A man was stabbed during a "violent attack" in Argyll, which police are treating as attempted murder.

The 30-year-old victim was assaulted at around 5.15pm on Sunday after an altercation at a flat in Auchamore Road, Dunoon.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses as they look to trace two men who they believe could help with their enquires.

The first man is described as white, between 20 and 30  and having blood on his face at the time of the incident.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit with white stripes on the sleeves.

The second man is also described as white and between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top with bright green shorts.

After being stabbed, the victim left the flat and made his way on to Hillfoot Street where police and ambulance were called.

He was taken to Cowal Community Hospital before being transferred to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police officers in the area are keen to reassure residents that they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Detective inspector Douglas Wilson, of Dunoon CID, said: "There will have been plenty of people around in the aftermath of this violent attack and I would appeal to any witnesses to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim, who will have had obvious injuries, or the two other men involved in the area of Auchamoore Road or Hillfoot Street yesterday evening.

"Extensive enquiries are under way to trace the people responsible and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and is not linked to any other incidents in the area."

He added: "Additional police patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance and if you have any concerns at all please do approach our officers who will be happy to assist.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dunoon CID via 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.