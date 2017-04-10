Man stabbed during attempted murder in Dunoon flat

Police are looking to trace two men in connection with the Sunday afternoon assault

Police: Appeal for witnesses to 'violent attack' (file pic). ITV News

A man was stabbed during a "violent attack" in Argyll, which police are treating as attempted murder.

The 30-year-old victim was assaulted at around 5.15pm on Sunday after an altercation at a flat in Auchamore Road, Dunoon.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses as they look to trace two men who they believe could help with their enquires.

The first man is described as white, between 20 and 30 and having blood on his face at the time of the incident.

He was wearing a dark tracksuit with white stripes on the sleeves.

The second man is also described as white and between 20 and 30.

He was wearing a black tracksuit top with bright green shorts.

After being stabbed, the victim left the flat and made his way on to Hillfoot Street where police and ambulance were called.

He was taken to Cowal Community Hospital before being transferred to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police officers in the area are keen to reassure residents that they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Detective inspector Douglas Wilson, of Dunoon CID, said: "There will have been plenty of people around in the aftermath of this violent attack and I would appeal to any witnesses to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

"I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim, who will have had obvious injuries, or the two other men involved in the area of Auchamoore Road or Hillfoot Street yesterday evening.

"Extensive enquiries are under way to trace the people responsible and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and is not linked to any other incidents in the area."

He added: "Additional police patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance and if you have any concerns at all please do approach our officers who will be happy to assist.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dunoon CID via 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.