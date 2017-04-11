Firefighters battle large blaze at carbon fibre factory

Fire broke out at industrial estate in the Highlands on Tuesday morning.

Fire: The blaze broke out at Highland factory (file pic). STV

Almost 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory on an industrial estate.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Muir of Ord in the Highlands at around 4.15am on Tuesday.

They are tackling a fire which broke out in the furnace of carbon fibre manufacturing factory SGL Technic.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances and a support unit have been sent to the scene.

Twenty-seven firefighters and two managerial officers are dealing with the incident.