Firefighters battle large blaze at carbon fibre factory
Fire broke out at industrial estate in the Highlands on Tuesday morning.
Almost 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory on an industrial estate.
Fire crews were called to the scene at Muir of Ord in the Highlands at around 4.15am on Tuesday.
They are tackling a fire which broke out in the furnace of carbon fibre manufacturing factory SGL Technic.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances and a support unit have been sent to the scene.
Twenty-seven firefighters and two managerial officers are dealing with the incident.