Scots glens and lochs named among best sites in UK

Peter Cassidy

The Three Sisters in Glencoe, Loch Ness and Loch Lomond all named in the top 10

Three Sisters mountain range in Glencoe Valley: Named the UK's second best sight in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.
The sight of the Three Sisters mountains in the Highlands has been named one of the greatest British views.

The ridges in Glencoe took second place, after Mount Snowden in Wales, as a third of the top 15 were located in Scotland.

The other Scottish sights listed are Loch Ness, Loch Lomond, Ben Nevis and Edinburgh from Arthur's Seat.

However, according to the 502 Scots who took part in the survey, Loch Lomond was the greatest view in Scotland, followed by Edinburgh Castle and the view of the capital from Arthur's Seat.

Scots questioned put Loch Ness in fourth position, followed by Glencoe and chose The Kelpies in Falkirk, the statue of Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh and the Falkirk Wheel as the top three quirkiest views across the UK.

The study, which was commissioned to mark the forthcoming launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, also found the average British adult takes more than 1,000 pictures each year, predominantly on smartphones.

The majority of pictures focus on landscapes and city views.

With Snowden number 1 and The Three Sisters in 2nd overall, the rest of the list is: Stonehenge in Wiltshire in third place, St Ives bay in Cornwall, 4th, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset was 5th, Loch Ness, 6th, Buttermere in Lake District, 7th, Westminster Bridge - view of the Palace of Westminster, London, 8th, Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 9th and Loch Lomond making up the top 10.

 Samsung have celebrated the greatest British views by commissioning a new photography project from Matthew Cattell, Britain's reigning landscape photographer of the year, which will be shot on a Galaxy S8.

Mr Cattell is travelling the length of the UK in March and April to capture a series of shots at locations which were named in the study, including the London skyline, the Lake District and St Ives Bay. 

He said: "I hope people enjoy the results and are encouraged to get out and shoot the amazing views closest to them."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.