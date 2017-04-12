Bus and motorbike crash on A82 causes lengthy delays

Drivers are facing a 154-mile diversion following the collision at Laggan Locks.

Collision: Motorists urged to avoid the area (file pic).

Motorists are facing a lengthy diversion after a serious road crash in the Highlands.

The A82 has been closed in both directions between Spean Bridge and Invergarry after the collision between a bus and a motorbike at Laggan Locks.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 1pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Diversions are in place via the A86 and A9. According to Traffic Scotland, the route will add an extra 154 miles to journeys.

Details of any injuries have not yet been announced.

