Motorcyclist dies after collision with bus on the A82

The man died shortly after the incident at Laggan Locks in the Highlands.

Closed: Lengthy diversion in place (file pic).

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a bus on the A82.

The man died shortly after the crash on the road at Laggan Locks at around 1pm on Wednesday.

His next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services closed the road in both directions between Spean Bridge and Invergarry following the crash.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Diversions are in place via the A86 and A9. According to Traffic Scotland, the route will add an extra 154 miles to journeys.

Neither the bus driver or bus passengers suffered any significant injuries.

