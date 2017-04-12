Around 200 jobs to go at Dounreay nuclear power plant

Voluntary redundancy packages to be offered to about 150 staff at the Caithness plant.

Dounreay: Former nuclear power station being decommissioned (file pic). PA Archive/PA Images

Around 200 jobs are expected to be cut at the former Dounreay nuclear power station.

Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd, which is responsible for decommissioning the plant, described it as an "inevitable consequence" of its work.

DSRL expects to cut up to 15% of its workforce and is offering 150 staff voluntary redundancy.

The remaining cuts will be made among agency and contract staff at the Caithness plant.

A spokesman said: "Workforce reductions have long been prepared for with more than £10m invested by Dounreay and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in strategic socio-economic projects in the last decade and more to follow.

"This has helped leverage more than £35m of additional funding, which is creating new and sustainable jobs in Caithness and North Sutherland.

"The company will work with trade unions and other stakeholders to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect throughout the process."

Unite union regional officer Ian Ewing expressed dismay at the plans.

He said: "We are very disappointed and concerned that the company have announced redundancies when we believe there is enough work to sustain the resources presently employed.

"We will work with the company to minimise the numbers at risk and we will not entertain any compulsory redundancies."

