Lorry overturns and forces closure of A9 in Highlands

Berriedale Braes: Red icon denotes scene of crash. Google Maps

A section of coastal road in the Highlands has been closed after a lorry overturned and blocked the road.

The incident happened on the A9 at Berriedale Braes around 2pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions have been put in place.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at the bottom of a steep hill.

There are as yet no reports of any injuries.

