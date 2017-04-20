  • STV
  • MySTV

Islands hospital failing to meet hygiene requirements

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Uist and Barra Hospital has only partially met recommendations by inspectors.

Inspection: Uist and Barra Hospital still to meet requirements.
Inspection: Uist and Barra Hospital still to meet requirements. Google 2017

Requirements for clean beds for all patients at a hospital in the Western Isles have only been partially met.

Following an inspection in October 2016, NHS Western Isles was issued with a series of hygiene-related demands for Uist and Barra Hospital in Benbecula.

The health board was instructed to ensure clean mattresses and chairs were provided to patients and that staff were aware of and followed infection control and prevention policies.

Inspectors have now reported that some progress has been made at the 16-bed community hospital but that its requirements have not been met entirely after an unannounced follow-up inspection in February.

They found that while the hospital received five new beds and mattresses which were clean and safe in December 2016, seven beds that are chipped and damaged remain in use.

The health board said it is in the third year of a rolling replacement programme, in which beds will be distributed proportionally across the Western Isles.

http://www.healthcareimprovementscotland.org/pdf/HEI_LREP_WI_UIST_APR17.pdf | default

Inspectors saw evidence of training sessions for staff on hand hygiene and infection control precautions but added they had been told by some staff they had been unable to attend due to conflicting shift patterns.

They issued a recommendation to the health board that staff shift patterns are considered when planning future training sessions.

The latest report also takes into account a 16-week improvement plan submitted by NHS Western Isles in February 2017.

A further two requirements from the October report are not required to be met until later this year.

Sara Twaddle, from Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: "This inspection was a follow-up on the requirements made in our previous report from October 2016.

"During our inspection of Uist and Barra Hospital we noted progress has been made to address these issues.

"However, this inspection has resulted in two new requirements. NHS Western Isles must ensure that all infection prevention and control policies and standard operating procedures are reviewed and continue to be reviewed at least every two years.

"The board has drawn up an action plan and we will continue to monitor the cleanliness of Uist and Barra Hospital at future inspections."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.