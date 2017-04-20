Islands hospital failing to meet hygiene requirements

Uist and Barra Hospital has only partially met recommendations by inspectors.

Inspection: Uist and Barra Hospital still to meet requirements. Google 2017

Requirements for clean beds for all patients at a hospital in the Western Isles have only been partially met.

Following an inspection in October 2016, NHS Western Isles was issued with a series of hygiene-related demands for Uist and Barra Hospital in Benbecula.

The health board was instructed to ensure clean mattresses and chairs were provided to patients and that staff were aware of and followed infection control and prevention policies.

Inspectors have now reported that some progress has been made at the 16-bed community hospital but that its requirements have not been met entirely after an unannounced follow-up inspection in February.

They found that while the hospital received five new beds and mattresses which were clean and safe in December 2016, seven beds that are chipped and damaged remain in use.

The health board said it is in the third year of a rolling replacement programme, in which beds will be distributed proportionally across the Western Isles.

Inspectors saw evidence of training sessions for staff on hand hygiene and infection control precautions but added they had been told by some staff they had been unable to attend due to conflicting shift patterns.

They issued a recommendation to the health board that staff shift patterns are considered when planning future training sessions.

The latest report also takes into account a 16-week improvement plan submitted by NHS Western Isles in February 2017.

A further two requirements from the October report are not required to be met until later this year.

Sara Twaddle, from Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: "This inspection was a follow-up on the requirements made in our previous report from October 2016.

"During our inspection of Uist and Barra Hospital we noted progress has been made to address these issues.

"However, this inspection has resulted in two new requirements. NHS Western Isles must ensure that all infection prevention and control policies and standard operating procedures are reviewed and continue to be reviewed at least every two years.

"The board has drawn up an action plan and we will continue to monitor the cleanliness of Uist and Barra Hospital at future inspections."

