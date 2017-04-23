Man killed after car crash on A93 near Braemar

The road between Braemar and Crathie was closed for several hours.

Crash: One man was killed in the incident STV

A man has died after a car crash near Braemar on Sunday.

Police received a call around 1.15am in relation to the incident. There were no other vehicles involved.

The A93 between Braemar and Crathie was closed while emergency services attended the incident. It was reopened at around 11am.

The man has not been identified.

Police Scotland said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

