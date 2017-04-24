  • STV
  • MySTV

Sleet and snow hits Scotland as temperatures plunge

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The thermometer could fall as low as -6C in parts of the Highlands overnight.

Highlands: Wind and snow could create blizzard-like conditions.
Highlands: Wind and snow could create blizzard-like conditions. Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

Parts of the country have been hit by heavy sleet and snow showers on Monday amid sub-zero temperatures.

The far north of Scotland is the most affected, with temperatures in some areas of the Highlands possibly falling as low as -6C in the early hours of Tuesday.

While likely to thaw quickly, snow showers accompanied by a strong and gusty wind over the course of Monday could create blizzard-like conditions at higher levels.

Overnight into Tuesday, some areas could be hit by 2cm to 5cm of snow, while wintry showers will remain frequent and heavy in the Highlands throughout the day.

They will ease in the evening, with the air turning milder from the north west on Wednesday.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "You might have woken up this morning and thought you'd been transported back to February, especially for those of you in the far north of the country where temperatures will be around 6C lower than on Sunday.

 "In central and southern Scotland there won't be as many wintry showers, although there will be a spell with frequent showers of rain, sleet and some snow across eastern areas on Monday afternoon and during the first half of Tuesday.

"Road users will need to be careful of icy patches in the coming days and reduced visibility in passing heavy snow showers. Gardeners and farmers will need to be aware of the potential for some frosty nights."

He added: "At this stage it looks likely that temperatures will return to average by the holiday weekend with mainly south to south westerly winds. Temperatures could reach 13C in Inverness on Sunday.

"While this weather will come as a bit of a shock to many, it's not that unusual for this time of year. We would still expect a few days with sleet and snow in May across the far north of the country.

"Growers will also be aware that frost is still quite common well into May. As the old adage goes 'Ne'er cast a clout till May be out'."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.