Cyclist suffers serious injuries during Etape Loch Ness

Etape: Record participation in event this year (file pic). © STV

A man has suffered serious injuries in a major cycling event in the Highlands.

The 54-year-old was hurt after colliding with another rider during the 66-mile Etape Loch Ness charity competition on Sunday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries after the collision, which took place on the A82 at around 8.45am on Sunday.

A record 5200 riders entered this year's closed road sportive to cycle around open roads in the scenic area of Loch Ness, with the start and finishing line in the Highland capital of Inverness.

Police Scotland have confirmed enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the events director Malcolm Sutherland says it is assisting officers with their investigations.

The Etape event, organised by Caledonian Concepts, has grown from strength-to-strength since it attracted a thousand cyclists when it was first held in 2014.

The turnout at the weekend has been confirmed as the highest in its three-year history.

