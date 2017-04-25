Vandalism spree leaves more than 90 vehicles damaged

Car wing mirrors and windscreen wipers were torn off in Dalneigh, Inverness.

Cars: A man has been detained (file pic). Google 2017

More than 90 vehicles have been damaged during an overnight vandalism spree in Inverness.

Car wing mirrors and windscreen wipers were ripped off in Dalneigh on Monday night.

A 42-year-old man has been detained and is helping police with their enquiries.

There have been reports of 91 vehicles in Telford Gardens, Telford Street and Skinner Court being damaged but police say others may be affected.

Inverness Inspector James Rice said: "We are asking the public in the Dalneigh area to check their vehicles for any damage that could have been caused overnight and for them to report it to us.

"A 42-year-old man is currently detained and is assisting us with our enquiries.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious overnight between Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25, I would urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference R020577 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.