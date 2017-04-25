Osprey keeps her eggs safe in snow-laden igloo nest

EJ refuses to budge after snowfall at RSPB Scotland's Loch Garten reserve last week.

Cairngorms: Heavy snowfall at nature reserve. RSPB Scotland

An osprey is sticking with her chicks despite her nest being buried by snow.

EJ has been visiting RSPB Scotland's Loch Garten reserve in the Cairngorms for 15 years.

The 20-year-old laid three eggs last week and has settled in while her mate Odin goes out to hunt.

EJ has refused to budge despite heavy snow this week.

The RSPB said the snow should not be a danger to the eggs and could even act as an insulator.

EJ and Odin are Loch Garten's most successful breeding pair, having raised 17 chicks in nine seasons.

