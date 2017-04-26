Ex-Free Church moderator's conduct 'at odds with Bible'

Reverend Dr Iain D Campbell was accused of having affairs before his death.

Dr Iain D Campbell: Investigation into late minister's conduct. Free Church

The conduct of a former moderator of the Free Church of Scotland contrasted with the teachings of the bible, an investigation has found.

Reverend Dr Iain D Campbell died in January this year after allegations of several extramarital affairs emerged.

The 53-year-old father-of-three was the minister of the Point Free Church in Lewis and served as moderator in 2012.

On Wednesday, Western Isles Presbytery confirmed it had concluded its investigation into Dr Campbell's conduct.

Reverend James Maciver, the minister of Stornoway Free Church, said: "The Western Isles Presbytery has completed a thorough investigation into serious allegations about the conduct of the late Rev Dr Iain D Campbell prior to his death.

"The presbytery has now sadly concluded that elements of Dr Campbell's moral conduct were contrary to, and censurable by, the word of God (in the Bible), and seriously inconsistent with that expected of a Christian minister.

"Following the investigation, each local kirk session has carried out appropriate disciplinary action, according to guidelines laid down in the practice of the Free Church of Scotland. Bearing in mind that the church has a duty of care to all parties, this has been carried out in private."

Mr Maciver added: "The presbytery will continue to consider how to bring this sad episode to a conclusion and what we may learn from it.

"The last few weeks have been a deeply distressing time for all concerned. The presbytery would appeal to everyone within the Free Church of Scotland for unity and prayerfulness.

"The presbytery wishes to particularly remember Iain's wife, Anne, and the rest of the family. We urge the church to pray for them, and for all those affected by recent tragic events, that God will provide comfort and healing for them."

