Secondary school closed over flea infestation fears

A pest control team will treat Alness Academy for the insects on Friday.

Flea: Treatment takes place before exams (file pic). Erturac

A secondary school in the Highlands will be closed on Friday to allow a pest control company to tackle a possible infestation of fleas.

Officials at Alness Academy took the decision after the discovery of a "mild flea presence" at the school on Tuesday.

Contractors were called in on Wednesday and agreed on a plan to treat the school, although no fleas were found during their visit.

Letters and texts have been sent to parents to advise them the school will be shut on Friday to allow for the treatment to take place.

A teacher stated on social media that the move was being taken so it did not disrupt any upcoming exams at the school.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.