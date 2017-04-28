Fire services attend large blaze at factory on Harris

The fire is reported to be at a net cleaning factory.

Fire: The blaze ripped through a factory on Harris © STV

A fire has broken out at a factory on the Isle of Harris.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 4.30pm in Scalpay.

Five fire appliances attended the scene.

It is understood that there were no injuries in the incident.

The blaze is currently ongoing.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: "At 5.00pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire within a factory on the Isle of Scalpay, near the Isle of Harris.

"Five appliances are currently in attendance and firefighters are using high powered hoses to tackle the fire."

Fire at net cleaning factory on Scalpay. Pic courtesy of I H Morrison. pic.twitter.com/QqBnj4oSpG — Tormod MacLeod (@scalpach) April 28, 2017

