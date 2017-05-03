OAP 'murdered woman by repeatedly hitting her on head'

Michael Taylor, 71, is accused of killing Elizabeth MacKay, 60, in Inverness last year.

Elizabeth MacKay: Murder trial under way in Edinburgh.

A pensioner has gone on trial charged with murdering a woman at her house in the Highlands.

Michael Taylor, 71, is charged with killing 60-year-old Elizabeth MacKay, also known as Muir, at the property in Inverness last year.

Taylor, a prisoner of HMP Inverness, is also alleged to have stolen a number of items from his victim's home.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday heard details of the charges against Taylor.

Prosecutors allege that between March 28 and March 31, 2016, Taylor assaulted Ms MacKay by seizing hold of her body and her hair at the house in the city's Kintail Court.

They claim Taylor repeatedly punched her on the head and caused her to fall to the ground.

The Crown alleges Taylor then repeatedly struck Elizabeth on the head and body with a blunt object, killing her.

The second charge alleges that at the same address on the same dates, Taylor searched through a handbag before stealing groceries, pots, cutlery and keys.

Taylor pled not guilty to all charges and the trial, which is being heard before judge Michael O'Grady QC, continues.

