Dozens of firefighters battle wildfire on hillside

The blaze broke out on Wednesday between Lochinver village and Suilven mountain.

Wildfire: Firefighters battle flames (file pic). SFRS

Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire which has torn across a Highland hillside.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday between the village of Lochinver and Suilven mountain in Sutherland.

Six fire engines remained at the scene overnight to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

The public has been warned to stay off the hillside and avoid the Lochinver to Inverkirkaig road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We are currently attending a large wildfire in Sutherland, Highland which is burning across open hillside between Lochinver village and the mountain of Suilven.

"Six fire appliances from Lochinver, Scourie, Achiltibuie, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie have been monitoring the fire front overnight to ensure that local properties remain adequately protected.

"Members of the public are advised to keep off the affected hillside and avoid using the Lochinver to Inverkirkaig road whilst firefighting operations are ongoing."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.