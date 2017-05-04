Woman trapped in 70ft Devil's Pulpit gorge rescued
The gorge near Loch Lomond was too slippery for the woman to escape.
A woman who became trapped in the Devil's Pulpit gorge has been rescued.
Mountain rescuers were scrambled to Finnich Glen after her companion called 999 on Wednesday.
The woman had descended into the 70ft gorge near Loch Lomond but found it was too slippery to get out.
Members of the Lomond Mountain Rescue Team abseiled into the ravine to retrieved her.
The woman, who is believed to be in her early 20s, is not thought to have been harmed.
The name Devil's Pulpit was originally used to describe a circular rock within the gorge.
Ancients druids reportedly congregated there and Satan supposedly preached from the rock.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.