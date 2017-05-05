SNP councillor falls ill at count due to shock of result

Barra and South Uist's Donald Manford was taken to Western Isles Hospital.

Emergency: Donald Manford collapsed in Stornoway (file pic).

A newly re-elected councillor said the shock of the result led to him falling ill at the election count.

Paramedics were called to the Stornoway count after Barra and South Uist candidate Donald Manford collapsed.

The SNP councillor is understood to have suffered chest pain. He has since been released from Western Isles Hospital.

Mr Manford said: "Prognoses led medical staff to conclude it was the shock of the volume of support that knocked me over."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 11.15am on Friday to attend an incident at an address on Springfield Road, Stornoway.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. One male patient in his sixties was taken to the Western Isles Hospital."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.