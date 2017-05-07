Five hikers rescued by helicopter in less than 24 hours

The coastguard was called out to three separate incidents on Friday and Saturday.

Rescue: Five people saved in three separate incidents (file pic). Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

Helicopter crews have rescued five people from Scotland's mountains in less than 24 hours.

They included a 66-year-old man injured in a fall at Skye's Fairy Pools on Friday and two men stuck near the Old Man of Storr on Saturday.

Two walkers overdue from a hike in Kintail were also flown to safety on Friday night.

The incidents have prompted a warning to hillwalkers to take care when venturing into the mountains.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: "I wish to thank the Skye and Kintail Mountain Rescue Teams for their assistance during this busy period and also the crew of Rescue 948 who have found themselves on Skye so often.

"The hills in the area are particularly busy at the moment thanks to the current good weather.

|Unfortunately we have seen examples this weekend of walkers being woefully under prepared for the walks that they are undertaking including people being on the hills without maps, torches or basic survival gear.

"The message remains the same - come to the hills and enjoy them but be prepared for all eventualities and don't go beyond your ability."

