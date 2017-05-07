More than 30 sheep stolen from Isle of Skye land

The livestock was taken sometime in the past six weeks.

Stolen: More than 30 sheep have been taken from the land

More than 30 Blackface sheep have been stolen from Skye.

The theft took place sometime within the past six weeks from an open hill ground on the Trotternish Ridge.

The sheep all vary in age and were marked with black paint on their shoulders.

Constable Katherine Tindall said: "We are asking that crofters in the Trotternish area check their land and also to report any suspicious activity including unfamiliar vehicles with animal trailers in the area.

This comes as 50 sheep were stolen from a farm in Moray between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Rural crime be it the theft of animals, machinery or damage to property hits hard at the heart of small communities and by all being vigilant we can make the area a hostile place for those intent on committing such crime.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.