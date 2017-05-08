Wildfire thought to have started overnight being tackled

The blaze near Oykel Bridge, Sutherland, has spread between 20 to 30 hectares.

Overnight blaze: Firefighters in attendance. (file pic)

A wildfire thought to have started overnight is being tackled in the Highlands.

Firefighters have been working near the Lairg Road and Oykel Bridge junction, Sutherland, for several hours on Monday morning.

Three appliances attended the scene having been sent from Ullapool and Dornoch with the fire spreading between 20 and 30 hectares.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the crews were preventing the blaze from approaching nearby forestry and crossing the road to a small plantation.

He added: "Two hose reel jets are in use and we are currently working with the Forestry Commission as well."

A spokesman for the FCS said it is believed the fire started overnight and they hope it is brought under control soon.

The nearby A837 road has not been closed because of the fire however motorists have been warned of delays.

Police Scotland added in a statement: "Scottish Fire and Rescue remain in attendance at a wildfire at Lubcroy near Oykel in Sutherland.

"Police resources have now been stood down. There is no road closure, however motorists may experience some delay on the A837 around Lubcroy due to the presence of Fire Appliances."

