Harry Potter Christmas trips cancelled due to heatwave

Nearly 1000 tourists have been left disappointed due to the cancellation of the Jacobite.

Harry Potter: Around 970 passengers were anticipating the trip.

Nearly 1000 tourists booked to travel on a Harry Potter steam train have been left disappointed after the Christmas trips were cancelled - because of the summer heatwave.

Around 970 fans had flocked to book a seat on the Jacobite, which runs from Fort William to Mallaig in the Highlands, for this year's festive period.

However, the trips have been cancelled because extra maintenance work, caused by the recent hot weather, will not be completed in time for the winter season.

Steel tyres on the wheels, which normally have to be changed twice between April and October, will have to be done up to five times this year because of the dry weather.

Passengers anticipating the train ride, which inspired the Hogwarts Express, will receive a refund.

Councillor Allan Henderson said: "I understand the reason for it.

"People don't think about trains having tyres that sometimes need to be changed - it is a safety factor.

"Harry Potter certainly weaved its spell and I would go so far as to say that the train was saviour of the West Highland Line."

A spokesman for West Coast Railways said: "The hot weather forced the decision.

"We usually turn tyres twice in a season.

"This year, it will be four, possibly five times, due to the heat and compression.

"A tyre turn requires every coach to return to Carnforth [in Lancashire], then be shipped back for operation.

"It's likely the last change will be very close to the end of the season, not allowing us enough time to return for the winter programme.

"We apologise to passengers who have booked.

"They will receive a refund in full."

Last year, 3600 people travelled on the train, launched by British Rail in 1984, during December.

Chairman of Friends of the West Highland Lines, Doug Carmichael, said: "The thrill for many of seeing and hearing a steam locomotive tackling the snow-covered gradients of Britain's best-loved scenic train journey will be sorely missed this year."

