Thirteen drivers charged during speeding crackdown

One man was charged after being caught driving at 70mph in a 40 zone in Lochalsh.

Thirteen drivers have been charged with speeding in Skye and Lochalsh.

One man, aged 55, was caught at 70mph in a 40 zone in Balmacara, while a 45-year-old man was charged with speeding at 55mph in a 30 zone in Broadford.

Both drivers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, while the others were issued with fixed penalty notices during a week-long crackdown.

Police said another ten drivers had been issued with warnings about their speed, vehicle defects or careless driving.

One driver was warned for getting to close to a cyclist while another had their vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: "Road safety is the main issue raised with police in Skye and Lochalsh and such enforcement activity is going to continue.

"In addition to this we are working with partners to ensure specific stretches of road are made as safe as possible.

"We are also keen to work with our communities and would encourage local groups to contact us to report concerns about speeding or for advice in relation to what residents can do to help local officers."

