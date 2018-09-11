Probe after three vehicles extensively damaged in fire

Two cars and a motorbike damaged by blaze in Inverness.

Police: Appealing for information (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Police have launched an investigation after three vehicles were damaged in a fire.

Emergency services were called to Tannery Court in Inverness shortly before 1am on Tuesday after reports of the fire were received.

Two cars - a Skoda Octavia and a Mitsubishi L200 - and a Suzuki motorbike were extensively damaged by the fire, which was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The fire is being treated as unexplained and police are working to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz said: "We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or may have any other information which could help us establish what was happened to get in touch.

"If you can help then please contact police in Inverness on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.