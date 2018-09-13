Drugs worth £15,000 on street found during police raid 

Man, 44, set to appear in court after being charged in connection with discovery.

Cannabis was amongst the drugs found. © STV

Drugs worth £15,000 have been found during a police raid in Inverness.

Herbal and resin cannabis, heroin, cocaine and diazepam were recovered while a property was searched on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Police also found more than £1000 during the raid in Telford Court.

Officers from the Flexible Policing Team said the drugs were estimated to have a combined street value of around £15,000.

Detective Inspector Peter Mackenzie said: "We will continue to pursue those who choose to involve themselves in the illegal trade in drugs and who bring these harmful substances into our communities.

"We need the support of the public to help us do this and ask that if you have any concerns or information please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."

