Two hillwalkers who went missing in Cairngorms found

Search: Coastguard helicopter called.

Two hillwalkers who went missing in the Cairngorms have been found.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were called out to look for two people who went missing on Braeriach on Thursday night.

During the search they came across two other walkers in difficulty, who were taken down from the hill on Thursday night.

They were thought to be suffering from hypothermia.

