Climbers feared for lives while missing in Cairngorms

Robert Shipston from Sheffield and David Webb of Portsmouth were climbing in Braeriach.

Rescued: They became lost in the Cairngorms.

Two climbers feared they were going to die after becoming lost in the Cairngorms.

Robert Shipston, from Sheffield, and David Webb, from Portsmouth, were in Braeriach when they became disoriented and bad weather closed in.

They alerted police before the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were alerted at 7.30pm on Thursday.

They scoured the mountain along with a coastguard helicopter from Inverness, but poor visibility hampered the air search and the operation was stood down at 3am.

While on the hill, the team came across two other climbers from Inverness who were suffering from hypothermia before airlifting them to safety.

Mr Shipston and Mr Webb were later found at around 10am on Friday.

Speaking back at the rescue base, Mr Shipston told STV News: "We thought we were going to die.

"We got our silver foil blankets out and huddled together to keep warm. But you can't help those thoughts going through your head when you are out there in those conditions."

Mr Webb added: "Our phones had died. We had a whistle and torch so kept trying to attract attention.

"Because we had phoned for help it was reassuring to know that there were people out there looking for us. We can't thank the teams enough."

The pair plan to return to Scotland's mountains with more preparation.

Mountain team leader Willie Anderson said: "They thought they might not make it, and to be fair there was a chance they might not have.

"It is not a great hill to be stuck out on overnight."

