Man taken to hospital after falling 30 feet from cliff

Police and the Coastguard were alerted to the incident at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Coastguard: Alerted at around 11,30am.

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff on the north coast.

The man fell between 20 and 30 feet from a clifftop path known as Victoria Walk in Thurso.

Police and the Coastguard were alerted to the incident at around 11.30am.

Police Scotland said the man has been recovered from the foot of the cliff and taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.