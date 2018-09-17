Building 'significantly damaged' after being set on fire

Firefighters were called to a flat on Oldtown Road in Inverness on Saturday night.

Fire: Police appealing for information. STV

A building in Inverness has been "significantly damaged" after being deliberately set on fire.

Firefighters were called to a flat on Oldtown Road at 10pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured but "significant damage" was caused to the property.

Officers are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective constable David Rennie said: "The consequences of this fire could have been far more serious if not for the actions of members of the public who reported it to the emergency services.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and any information, even if it was something you didn't think was notable at the time, could be useful in helping us establish the full circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

