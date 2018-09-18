  • STV
World's Strongest Man bid after Scot's depression battle

Nicola McAlley

Kev MacGregor has struggled with OCD and depression since he was a child.

Pumping iron is more than a way of life for Kev MacGregor - it's a lifeline.

The 26-year-old has been channelling his physical strength as a way to tackle his mental health issues.

Now he has set his sights on becoming the World's Strongest Man.

The former fisherman from John O'Groats began suffering obsessive compulsive disorder as a child.

His struggles continued into his teenage years, when he was diagnosed with depression.

Following a combination of events, including the death of a beloved pet dog and then his grandfather, whom he says was his "best friend", he ended up in a psychiatric hospital for three weeks in 2012.

Working as a fisherman, he battled with suicidal thoughts whilst out at sea.

Now he's rebuilding his life by adopting a gruelling physical regime, honing his muscles in a home gym he has nicknamed 'The Dungeon'.

"When I came home I just wanted to lift everything I saw in sight."
Kev MacGregor

Kev says he doesn't know what led him to weightlifting, but adds that once his hospital stay was over, it seemed a clear path for him.

"My mind was clear, it wasn't like I was planning it, it was just what I wanted to do," he says.

"When I came home I just wanted to lift everything I saw in sight."

He says some days he still finds it 'hard to be happy' but the outlet of lifting incredible weights is giving him a positive focus for the future.

"It's really given me a purpose," he says.

Kev needs to put on more than ten stone in weight to get up to the 28-stone mark and enter the elite category in the field of Strongman.

He eats round the clock, consuming more than 7000 calories a day, with his diet including food such as tuna sandwiches, pancakes, minced beef and rice and two dinners each day.

Kev MacGregor: Needs to put on ten stones.
STV

In October, he will move from the tip of Scotland to to Leeds, where he will train under the watchful eye of legendary strongman Andy Bolton, who is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the first man to deadlift over 1000 lbs.

Last month, Kev organised and ultimately won the inaugural John O'Groats Strongest Man competition and aims to beat his personal deadlift record next month at the Andy Bolton Strongman Challenge in Rotherham.

He documents his progress on Instagram and his experience is gaining a worldwide audience, with people reaching out to him to speak out about their own mental health issues.

"Up here you're isolated, but at least with social media now it's good," Kev explains.

Kev says he's determined to make his mark in the world of Strongmen and achieve his goal of becoming the World's Strongest Man.

As he prepares to go even further with his training, he adds: "It's just keeping yourself motivated and believing in yourself."

