  • STV
  • MySTV

Rapist filmed himself carrying out sex attack on woman

STV

Stubbings was caught after phone was examined while held on unrelated matter.

Glasgow High Court

A rapist who filmed himself attacking a woman was caught due to the decor in his home.

Alan Stubbings preyed on his victim who had initially comforted him after his father died in 2010.

She had been clueless about what happened to her until police held Stubbings for an unrelated matter in 2015 in Wick, Caithness.

Officers discovered a Nokia phone on him - which he denied was his.

The mobile was later examined and clips of a man involved in sexual activity with the woman were found.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron told the High Court in Glasgow: "Furniture and wallpaper matched (that found) in Alan Stubbings bedroom."

It lead to Stubbings being charged before it also emerged he had earlier abused a number of young girls.

The 47 year-old now faces a lengthy jail-term after he pleaded guilty to rape as well as four charges of using lewd and libidinous behaviour.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

'She also stated that she had never consented to sexual activity with him'
Margaret Barron

The hearing was told how the woman would often go to Stubbings' home in Wick to chat and listen to music.

There was an occasion when she fell asleep, but awoke to find creepy Stubbings staring at her. He then said: "You must have enjoyed it as you didn't stop me."

Their friendship ended around 2014. It was months later Stubbings was then found with the Nokia phone.

Prosecutors stated Stubbings had recorded himself "carrying out sexual acts" on the woman including raping her. The court she was "unaware" what had gone on.

Miss Barron added: "She also stated that she had never consented to sexual activity with him."

Stubbings also preyed on three young girls between 1997 and 2006 at the home he shared with his parents.

This included exposing himself while they played a games console at the house.

The court heard Stubbings has a previous conviction for having indecent images of children.

Edward Targowski QC, defending, said: "He fully accepts his guilt in this matter and is aware of the consequences of what he has done."

Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.