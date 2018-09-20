Man dies after falling from cliffs on east coast of Orkney

Officers were called to the foot of the cliffs on the East Mainland on Thursday.

Orkney: Man fell from cliffs.

A man has died after falling from cliffs on Orkney.

Officers were called to reports of a body at the foot of the cliffs on the East Mainland at 1.15pm on Thursday, but the individual could not be saved.

His next of kin have been informed.

A police statement said: "Emergency services were alerted at around 1.15pm but sadly the individual could not be saved. Next of kin have been informed.

"There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and anyone who has information and has not spoken to police is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 1585 of September 20."

