Farm buildings destroyed after deliberately set on fire

Blaze broke out at abandoned farm property in Ross-shire on Thursday afternoon.

STV

Police are investigating after buildings at an abandoned farm were deliberately set on fire.

The blaze broke out at the derelict St Vincent Farm, in Tain, Ross-shire, on Thursday afternoon.

No-one was injured, but extensive damage was caused to the property.

Police said the fire was started deliberately and launched an appeal for witnesses.

Constable Kelly Murray said: "This was a deliberate and wilful act which potentially could have put lives in danger.

"Fireraising is inherently dangerous as you have very little control over how it may develop.

"I would ask anyone who saw anybody in the area or acting suspiciously at or around the time to make contact as soon as possible.

"You can call 101, quoting reference PS-20180920-2454 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass information anonymously."