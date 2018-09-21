Teenager in hospital after violent scenes in street

Police said six young men were involved in incident in Alness on Thursday night.

Teenager was taken to Raigmore Hospital. STV

A teenager was taken to hospital after violent scenes in the Highlands.

Police said six young men were involved in the incident in Academy Road, Alness, around 10pm on Friday night.

The boy in his late teens was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to facial injuries.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Elaine Nicolson said: "We do not tolerate violent behaviour of this kind and a thorough police investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"We believe around six young men were in the area at the time and I would urge anyone who believes they saw anything which could help the police investigation to get in touch as soon as possible.

"You can contact us by calling 101, quoting reference NE5817/18, or you can pass on what you know anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."