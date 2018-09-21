  • STV
Bothy where George Orwell wrote 1984 on market for £120k

Only 200 people live on the Isle of Jura which is famed for its wild scenery.

Bothy: George Orwell wrote 1984 on Jura.

A bothy on the idyllic island where George Orwell wrote 1984 is on the market for £120,000.

Famed for its wild scenery, only 200 people live on the Isle of Jura in the Inner Hebrides and the bothy's new owner will have Golden Eagles, deer and otters for neighbours.

George Orwell retreated there to pen his dystopian novel at the estate owned by Old Etonian pal David Astor.

The cottage, in Knockrome, has two bedrooms and has been modernised to become a family home.

Euan Myles, 50, who has owned it for 18 years, said the cottage had been used as a holiday house by his family.

Mr Myles said: "Traditionally it would have been used as a cowshed. It is attached to a barn house, and back in the 1970s, it was converted into a bunkhouse.

"I've had it for 18 years as a holiday house."

Mr Myles lives in Edinburgh with his wife Jaq, 38, and daughters Tabitha, nine, and Willa, aged seven, and decided it was the right time to sell the converted bothy.

He added: "We want to pass it on to someone who is really going to use it. As soon as you step outside, you have got the mountains there.

"It is two minutes from the most beautiful beach. Jura is a magical place.

'The deer population is about 6000 which far outnumbers the people. It is one of the less densely populated islands'
"The deer population is about 6000 which far outnumbers the people. It is one of the less densely populated islands."

The photographer described the island as being "like a wilderness" with Golden Eagles and otters for neighbours.

"It has been a tough decision to sell but it is one of those things - we decided to pass it on," he said.

"It has got further potential. I'm extremely sad to say goodbye to it."

The original features include a stone interior, and the cottage has a high wooden ceiling and wooden floors.

The house, named The Bothy, is being sold by estate agent Bell Ingram, which is open to offers over £120,000.

Estate agent Andrew Fuller said: "The Bothy is a unique property which presents buyers with the opportunity to live the relaxed island lifestyle that many people dream of.

"Family life could not be more idyllic in the cottage, with a large upper story children's playroom a prominent feature in the home, and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities available on the island."

The house also has a children's playroom and a front garden with sea views.

Mr Fuller added: "The Bothy's new owners will enjoy the stunning views surrounding the property, while the modern interior ensures they'll view them in style.

"The Isle of Jura offers numerous opportunities for those who enjoy the outdoors, with plenty of opportunities to explore nature."

