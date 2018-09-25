Safety campaign launched after 18 killed on Highland roads

Emergency services team up with councils in bid to cut the number of crashes.

The campaign aims to cut the number of crashes.

A new road safety campaign has been launched in the Highlands and Islands.

Operation CEDAR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) will aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in the area.

This year, 18 people have died in road crashes in the Highlands.

Police will team up with other emergency services, councils and roads bodies in a bid to cut the number of collisions.

Chief Inspector Iain MacLelland said: "We are very pleased to introduce Operation CEDAR in the Highlands and Islands.

"We believe the work carried out under the new operation will build on established good practice and allow all agencies to work to improve safety on the roads.

"Road safety is a key priority for Police Scotland and this had led by our communities who regularly highlight it as one of their main concerns."

Highland councillor Allan Henderson said: "Partnership working is the key to achieving our vision of zero road deaths on Highland roads.

"Highland Council will support partners in any way we can to ensure the strategic approach of the principles of road safety, namely, education, engineering, enforcement and encouragement are used to achieve a long term reduction in road casualties in our area."

