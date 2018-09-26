  • STV
  • MySTV

Doctors claim 'bullying culture' damaging patient care 

STV

Medics from NHS Highland say bosses have created a 'culture of fear and intimidation'.

Claims: Doctors have raised concerns over NHS Highland.
Claims: Doctors have raised concerns over NHS Highland.

Senior clinicians have called for action to end a "long-standing bullying culture" they claim is damaging patient care at a Scottish health board.

Medics at NHS Highland have highlighted "serious concerns", accusing bosses of suppressing criticism and creating a "culture of fear and intimidation".

The problems have been going on "for at least a decade", the doctors claimed, creating a "serious detrimental effect on staff" as well as an "adverse effect on the quality of care we are able to provide for patients".

The group raised their concerns in a letter to The Herald newspaper, insisting: "It is vital this bullying culture is exposed and finally now dealt with."

The doctors spoke out a week after allegations of "systematic bullying" at NHS Tayside were raised at Holyrood, with Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar telling MSPs about the suicide of one trainee doctor as a result.

The four NHS Highland doctors who signed the letter said they had done so to "make clear our serious concerns around the long-standing bullying culture that exists within the health board where we work".

'It is vital this bullying culture is exposed and finally now dealt with'
Doctors' letter

They said: "It is our belief that, for at least a decade, this practice of suppressing criticism, which emanates from the very top of the organisation, has led to a culture of fear and intimidation.

"This has had a serious detrimental effect on staff at all levels of NHS Highland, but equally importantly, has had an adverse effect on the quality of care we are able to provide for patients."

They added that the imminent departure of NHS Highland chief executive Elaine Mead meant they felt "now is the time to speak out and ensure effective action can be taken".

The doctors who signed the letter are Eileen Anderson, chairwoman of the area medical committee, its vice-chairwoman Lorien Cameron-Ross, Jonathan Ball, chairman of the GP sub-committee and Highland local medical committee chairman, and Iain Kennedy of the GP sub-committee.

They said: "This is the moment that this has to change. We urgently need fresh leadership at NHS Highland to take the brave and extensive actions required to ensure NHS Highland is a safe, positive place to work, based on a culture of openness, transparency, learning and honesty.

"That is the only way that we will be able to guarantee a safe environment, delivering high quality care for patients for the future."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.