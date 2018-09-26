Murder accused 'set fire to man's clothes and bedding'

Ryan Brandie is charged with killing Gary Gallogley at the property in Inverness.

Gary Gallogley: He died in hospital.

A man has been accused of murder by setting fire to clothes and bedding.

Ryan Brandie, 24, is charged with killing Gary Gallogley at the property in Inverness on April 3 this year.

Prosecutors claim Brandie initially struck the 54-year-old with a walking stick or similar item.

It is then alleged he "wilfully set fire" to clothes and bedding, leaving Mr Gallogley badly injured.

Mr Gallogley died two days later in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Brandie faces a separate charge of assaulting a woman and making threats to "burn down her flat" if she went to police in connection with the alleged murder.

His QC Mark Stewart pleaded not guilty to the accusations during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin next February.

