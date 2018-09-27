Two rescued after getting lost in dark on mountain

A team from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue had to locate the walkers and escort them down.

Rescue: In the dark. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue

Two people had to be rescued after getting lost in the dark in the Cairngorms.

Late on Wednesday night, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue were called out to reports of the pair who had been returning from a trip to Ben Macdui.

Darkness and poor visibility, due to the bad weather, made them "navigationally challenged".

The rescue team made an educated guess as to where the pair were, and managed to trace them.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: "Couple had reported early effects of exposure but thankfully located and safely walked off plateau around 10.30pm.

"The lights of Aviemore can be seen twinkling in the distance during a break in the weather, hinting that the nights are drawing in and navigation is getting a bit more challenging in the autumnal weather, even more so for those who don't carry a map, compass or torch."

